Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

'Cuba is next': Trump hints at future target, raises stakes after Iran, Venezuela moves

'Cuba is next': Trump hints at future target, raises stakes after Iran, Venezuela moves
Updated on

Summary Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged that the country is in talks with the US in a bid to avert military confrontation

FLORIDA (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said that "Cuba is next" during a speech at an investment forum in Miami, during which he touted the successes of US military action in Venezuela and Iran.

While the president did not specify what precisely he plans to do with the island nation, he has frequently said he believes the government in Havana, facing a severe economic crisis, is on the verge of collapse.

His administration has opened up negotiations with elements of Cuba's leadership in recent weeks, while Trump himself has hinted that kinetic action could be possible.

"I built this great military. I said, 'You'll never have to use it.' But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way," Trump told the conference.

"But pretend I didn't say that. Pretend I didn't."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has acknowledged that the country is in talks with the US in a bid to avert potential military confrontation.

Cuba's economy has been battered by disruptions in oil imports, which it relies on to run power plants and transportation.

Prior to the US operation to capture now-deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January, Venezuela had provided much of Cuba's oil needs, but Caracas' new government, under pressure from Washington, has ended those shipments.

Earlier in March, Trump had said Cuba may be subject to a "friendly takeover," before adding: "It may not be a friendly takeover."

Browse Topics
Iran unrest International United States

Related News

India opens second international airport in New Delhi
USS Gerald Ford arrives in Croatia for maintenance
Missile fired from Yemen as Israel and US target Iran
One month into Iran war, only hard choices for Trump
Featured

Lesco hikes fees for new electricity connection

Pakistan sends food shipments to Middle East as war disrupts supply lines

Federal ministers, advisors receive over Rs400 million in salaries this year

PSX rebounds strongly as KSE-100 gains over 2,200 points

Dar heads to Beijing as Pakistan steps up Middle East mediation efforts