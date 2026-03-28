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Missile fired from Yemen as Israel and US target Iran

Missile fired from Yemen as Israel and US target Iran
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Summary The war, now in its fifth week, has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands.

CAIRO/PARIS, (Reuters) - Israel said on Saturday it had detected a missile fired from Yemen, the first since the Iran war began, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. expected to conclude military operations within weeks, not months.

The war, now in its fifth week, has spread across the Middle East, killing thousands and causing the biggest disruption ever to energy supplies, hitting the global economy and fuelling inflation fears.

Israel said it intercepted the missile from Yemen, but few details were immediately available, including who fired it and at what target.

The announcement came hours after Iran-aligned Houthis said they were prepared to act if what the group called an escalation against Iran and the "Axis of Resistance" continued in the war launched by the U.S. and Israel on February 28.
 

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Iran-US-Israel war

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