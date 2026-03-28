UN sets up task force to safeguard Hormuz trade in face of Iran war

(Reuters) - The United Nations said on Friday it was setting up ​a task force to design a mechanism to ‌keep trade flowing through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that disruptions caused by the Iran war risked greater food ​shortages and humanitarian crises worldwide.

"Immediate action is essential ​to mitigate these consequences," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

U.N. ⁠Under-Secretary-General Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of ​the United Nations Office for Project Services, will lead ​the project, Dujarric said.

He said the envisaged task force would draw inspiration from other U.N. initiatives, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative ​for Ukraine and the UN2720 Mechanism, opens new tab for Gaza.

"The task ​force will now be in touch with all the relevant member ‌states ⁠to see how this can be operationalized," Dujarric said. "We hope that all member states involved will support this, especially for the sake of people ... who are ​already being impacted."

Disrupted ​fertilizer shipments ⁠and soaring energy prices are threatening fresh food‑price surges in vulnerable countries, risking ​a years‑long setback just as many were ​emerging from ⁠successive global shocks, U.N. and other experts warn.

An analysis released by the U.N. World Food Programme last week warned ⁠that ​tens of millions more people ​will face acute hunger if the Iran war runs through to June.