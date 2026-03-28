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Iran agrees to facilitate humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz

Iran agrees to facilitate humanitarian aid through the Strait of Hormuz
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Summary Ali Bahreini said Tehran has accepted a request from the U.N to allow the safe passage of humanitarian aid.

(Dunya News) - Iran’s representative to the United Nations in Vienna, Reza Najafi, has said Tehran has agreed to “facilitate the passage of humanitarian shipments through the Strait of Hormuz in response to a UN request”, reports the Isna news agency.

Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahreini said Tehran has accepted a request from the U.N to allow the safe passage of humanitarian aid and agriculture shipments through the critical waterway.

"This measure reflects Iran's continued commitment to supporting humanitarian efforts and ensuring that essential aid reaches those in need without delay," Bahreini said in a post on X.
 

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