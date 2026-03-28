Twelve US troops wounded in Iran strike on base in Saudi Arabia, US official says

Summary The latest casualties add to the more than 300 U.S. military service members who have been wounded since the war started.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Twelve U.S. troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.
The latest casualties add to the more than 300 U.S. military service members who have been wounded since the war against Iran started on February 28. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. military said 273 of them had already returned to duty. Thirteen U.S. troops have been killed in the conflict.
Meanwhile Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry says it has intercepted a missile targeting the Riyadh region.
“A ballistic missile fired in the direction of the Riyadh region was intercepted and destroyed,” the ministry wrote on X.
المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ باليستي أُطلق باتجاه منطقة الرياض. pic.twitter.com/5s76vkSHZi— وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 27, 2026