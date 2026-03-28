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Twelve US troops wounded in Iran strike on base in Saudi Arabia, US official says

Twelve US troops wounded in Iran strike on base in Saudi Arabia, US official says
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Summary The latest casualties add to the more than 300 U.S. military service members who have been wounded since the ⁠war started.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Twelve U.S. troops were wounded, two of them seriously, in an Iranian military strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, a ⁠U.S. official told Reuters on Friday.

The latest casualties add to the more than 300 U.S. military service members who have been wounded since the ⁠war against Iran started on February 28. Earlier on Friday, the U.S. military ⁠said 273 of them had already returned to duty. ⁠Thirteen U.S. troops have been killed in ⁠the conflict.

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry says it has intercepted a missile targeting the Riyadh region.

“A ballistic missile fired in the direction of the Riyadh region was intercepted and destroyed,” the ministry wrote on X.
 

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Iran-US-Israel war

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