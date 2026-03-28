US hopes for Iran meetings 'this week': envoy Witkoff

MIAMI (AFP) – US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Friday he believes Iran will hold talks with Washington "this week," as President Donald Trump reiterated his claims that Tehran wants to make a deal.

"We think there will be meetings this week, we're certainly hopeful for it," Witkoff told a business forum in Miami, where Trump is due to speak later, when asked about Iran negotiations.

The businessman-turned-roving envoy added that the United States expected a response from Tehran to its peace plan.

"We have a 15-point plan on the table. We expect the Iranians to respond. It could solve it all," Witkoff said.

Echoing Trump's unproven claim that Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz to show good faith, Witkoff added that "ships are passing, that's a very very good sign."

Trump has mixed harsh threats against Iran with claims that Tehran is ready to agree a deal and end the war in coming weeks -- and he stuck to that stance as he arrived in Miami.

"On Iran, they are being decimated," Trump told reporters traveling with him.

"They are talking, we are talking now. They want to make a deal."

