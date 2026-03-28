One killed in Israel as army reports Iranian missile attack

JERUSALEM (AFP) – Emergency responders said a man was killed in Israel on Friday after the Israeli military reported missiles fired from Iran.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service said a man was killed in Tel Aviv following the latest attack, which triggered air raid sirens in Jerusalem.

Two other men, aged 65 and 50, were wounded in Tel Aviv and taken to hospital, MDA said.

A 37-year-old and a 21-year-old were wounded by shrapnel in the southern Israeli town of Kuseife and taken to hospital, MDA added.

There was a heavy presence of emergency responders at the scene of a missile impact in Tel Aviv and a main road was partially cordoned off, images from Magen David Adom showed.

In a video from one of the impact sites shared by the military, Home Front Command official Miki David said a residential apartment was hit by a cluster munition.

Cluster munitions explode mid-air and scatter bomblets across a wide area. Iran and Israel have previously accused each other of using cluster bombs.

A witness shared video footage with AFP apparently showing an inbound missile barrage over Jerusalem as the Israeli military said it was scrambling search and rescue teams to impact sites in central Israel.

AFP correspondents heard the sound of explosions from Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and air raid sirens sounding in Jerusalem.

"A short while ago, the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military said on its official Telegram channel.

"Search and rescue forces, both reserve and regular forces, are currently operating at the sites in central Israel where reports of impact have been received," it added in a subsequent post.

Israel's military warned of a new launch of missiles toward it from Iran as Saturday dawned.

Earlier Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would exact a "HEAVY price for Israeli crimes", after attacks on two of the country's largest steel factories and nuclear sites.

Ahead of the latest fatality, Israeli emergency services and authorities had said attacks killed 18 civilians on the Israeli side since the start of the war.

They said Iranian missile attacks had killed 13 Israelis, including four minors, as well as one Filipino caregiver and one Thai national.

