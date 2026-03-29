US Vice President JD Vance says military goals achieved, signals exit from Iran soon

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US Vice President JD Vance has said that the United States has largely achieved its military objectives in Iran and will soon withdraw, while also expressing confidence that rising gas prices will stabilize in the near future.

In a recent interview, Vance stated that the US had accomplished most of its strategic goals in the ongoing conflict.

He emphasized that President Donald Trump’s broader aim has been to significantly weaken the Iranian government.

According to Vance, rendering Iran’s leadership ineffective over the long term has been a key objective of the campaign.

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He acknowledged that the conflict has contributed to an increase in global gas prices, affecting markets and consumers alike.

However, the vice president described the price surge as a temporary reaction.

He reassured the public that fuel prices are expected to decline soon as the situation stabilizes.

“We will be getting out of Iran soon, and gas prices will come down again,” Vance said, signaling a potential de-escalation in US involvement.

His remarks come amid ongoing concerns over energy markets and geopolitical tensions in the region, with analysts closely watching how a possible US withdrawal could impact both regional stability and global fuel prices.