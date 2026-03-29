Millions rally in cities around world against US-Israel war on Iran

(Web Desk) – Massive protests have broken out across US states and cities around the world against the Trump administration’s policies over what many see as an authoritarian bent and law-trampling governance.

It is the third time in less than a year that Americans have taken to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called "No Kings," the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.

Now they have something new to fume over — the war against Iran that US launched alongside Israel, with ever-shifting goals and timelines for completion.

Protests took place in Illinois, Florida, New York, Michigan, Minnesota and even spilt beyond the US borders, including in Rome, Italy; Madrid, Spain, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

At the flagship protest in St Paul, Minnesota, tens of thousands filled the streets around the state capitol to commiserate, mourn and speak out again the Trump administration.

Bruce Springsteen sang his song about the death and destruction brought by ICE titled “Streets of Minneapolis”.

Outside the United States, Americans living abroad kicked off the day’s demonstrations alongside their neighbors in France, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Greece. A massive, although unrelated, demonstration against the far-right also took place in the United Kingdom.

