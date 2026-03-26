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India's Jaishankar faces backlash over undiplomatic remarks on Pakistan amid US-Iran mediation

India's Jaishankar faces backlash over undiplomatic remarks on Pakistan amid US-Iran mediation
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Summary The controversy comes at a time when Pakistan is playing an active role in diplomatic engagements involving the United States and Iran

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is facing strong criticism at home following his recent remarks about Pakistan, which critics have described as undiplomatic and inappropriate.

The controversy comes at a time when Pakistan is playing an active role in diplomatic engagements involving the United States and Iran, highlighting shifting regional dynamics.

Leaders from India’s opposition, particularly the Indian National Congress, have sharply criticized both Jaishankar and the government led by Narendra Modi.

They argue that the remarks reflect poorly on India’s diplomatic conduct and raise serious questions about its foreign policy approach.

Party spokesperson Shama Mohammed called the statement a diplomatic failure, noting that Pakistan’s involvement in talks with Iran while India remains sidelined underscores shortcomings in the Modi government’s foreign policy.

Another Congress leader, Supriya Shrinate, questioned India’s earlier claims of offering mediation in the Russia-Ukraine War, asking how such claims align with the current situation.

Similarly, party member Pawan Khera criticized the government, asking whether India itself acted as a “broker” when it attempted to mediate between Russia and Ukraine.

Political analyst Ashok Swain also condemned Jaishankar’s remarks, describing them as “street language” unbefitting a foreign minister.

Also Read: Israel took Iran's Araqchi, Qalibaf off hit list 'after Pakistan request to US'

According to international observers, Jaishankar’s recent comments appear to contradict his earlier stance in April 2022, when India had expressed interest in facilitating dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

Experts suggest the remarks may reflect a defensive response amid criticism that India has not secured a central diplomatic role in the current regional crisis.

The episode has raised broader concerns about India’s diplomatic credibility and the consistency of its foreign policy, with critics arguing that such statements undermine its image as a responsible global actor.

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