Iran reports nearly 2,000 dead as civilian toll mounts in ongoing strikes

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - As the conflict intensified, grim numbers began to emerge from Iran’s health authorities.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian painted a devastating picture of the human toll left behind by the ongoing strikes.

According to him, nearly 2,000 lives had already been lost. Among the dead were hundreds of women and children—families caught in the violence rather than on any battlefield.

He emphasized that 240 of the victims were women, while 212 were children, underscoring how deeply civilians had been affected.

But the suffering did not end there.

Hospitals across the country were overwhelmed as tens of thousands of injured people poured in.

Jafarian reported that at least 24,800 individuals had been wounded, including around 4,000 women and more than 1,600 children.

Many of them were battling severe injuries, adding immense pressure on an already strained healthcare system.

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Behind each number, he implied, was a story—homes destroyed, families shattered, and lives changed forever in the wake of the strikes.

Meanwhile, Iran is reviewing a US proposal to end the war in the Gulf but has no intention of holding talks to wind down the widening Middle East conflict, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi suggested some willingness by Tehran to negotiate an end to the war if its demands were met, despite an initial response that was negative as Iranian officials publicly poured scorn on the prospect of any negotiations with the US.

The exchange of messages through mediators "does not mean negotiations with the US," Araqchi said on state television.

"They put forward ideas in their messages that were conveyed to top authorities, and if necessary, a position will be announced by them," Araqchi said.

Additionally, Iran has told intermediaries that Lebanon must be included in any ceasefire agreement with the US and Israel, six regional sources familiar with Iran's position said.