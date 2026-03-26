2 dead, 3 injured in Abu Dhabi due to 'falling debris' from missile interception

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) - An incident involving falling debris from the interception of a ballistic missile has resulted in the deaths of two unidentified individuals, three injuries, and damage to a number of cars, the Abu Dhabi Media Office says.

The incident occurred on Sweihan street.

“Further updates will be provided in due course. The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” the statement added.

UAE air defences intercept Iranian attacks

Thursday morning, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that its air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. Authorities added that the situation remains under close monitoring and urged the public to rely only on official government sources for updates.

On 25 March 2026, UAE air defence systems engaged nine UAVs launched from Iran, part of ongoing regional hostilities. Since the onset of what the MOD described as blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have successfully intercepted 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,815 UAVs targeting the country.

Casualties and impact

The latest incident in Abu Dhabi adds to the toll, bringing total deaths to 11, with 2 killed and 3 injured today from falling debris after a successfully intercepted missile. These sustained attacks have previously resulted in casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

Three members of the UAE armed forces have been martyred in the line of duty, while six foreign nationals — including Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationals — were killed in separate incidents linked to missile and UAV debris.

A total of 166 people were injured, with cases ranging from minor to severe across multiple nationalities.

