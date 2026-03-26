At least 217 children have been killed in the US-Israeli war on Iran

(Reuters) – Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East in the Iran war, which began when the US and Israel struck Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian attacks on Israel, US bases and Gulf states, while also opening a new front ​in Lebanon.

Here are the latest death tolls reported, which Reuters has not independently verified.

IRAN

US-based rights group HRANA said on Wednesday that 3,300 ‌people have been killed since the war erupted. It said 1,464 of those were civilians, including at least 217 children.

The group says its data comes from field reports, local contacts, medical and emergency sources, civil society networks, open-source materials and official statements.

At least 1,500 civilians have been killed in the US-Israeli strikes so far, Iran's ambassador to the UN said on Wednesday.

It was not clear if those figures included at least 104 people who the Iranian military said were killed in a US attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on March 4.

LEBANON

Lebanese authorities say 1,094 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, including at least ⁠121 children.

IRAQ

At least 88 people have been killed, according to Iraqi authorities. Most of those were members of the Iran-affiliated Shi'ite Popular Mobilisation Forces, while an attack on Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in Erbil killed six on March 24. The US-allied Peshmerga accused Iran of carrying out the attack on their military headquarters.

One foreign crew member was killed in an attack on tankers near an Iraqi port, according to port security officials.

ISRAEL

Iranian missile attacks have killed 16 people in Israel, according to Israel's ambulance service. The Israeli military said three of its soldiers were also killed in southern Lebanon.

Separately, Israeli forces misfired and killed an Israeli farmer near the border with Lebanon on March 22.

Israel's ambulance service said on March 24 that a woman had been killed following missile fire towards northern Israel.

UNITED STATES

Thirteen service members have been killed. Six were confirmed dead after a US military refuelling aircraft crashed over Iraq, the US military said, while seven others have been killed in action during operations against Iran.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Ten people have been killed in Iranian attacks, including ‌two army ⁠soldiers, according to the UAE authorities.

QATAR

Seven people were killed on March 22 in a deadly helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters after a technical malfunction during "routine duty," according to Qatar's defence ministry. No further details were provided.

Four of those killed were Qatari armed forces personnel, one was a Turkish serviceman from the Qatar-Turkey joint forces and two were technicians working for Turkey's defence giant ASELSAN.

KUWAIT

Authorities have reported six deaths, including two people killed in Iranian attacks, two interior ministry officers and two army soldiers.

WEST BANK

Four Palestinian women were killed in an Iranian missile attack in the Israeli-occupied ⁠West Bank.

SYRIA

Four people were killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern city of Sweida on February 28, state news agency SANA said.

OMAN

Two people were reported killed on March 13 in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar province, marking the first fatalities inside the country, which had been hosting mediation talks between the US and Iran. One person died ⁠earlier when a projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Muscat, the vessel's manager said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Two people were killed when a projectile fell on a residential location in Al-Kharj city, southeast of the capital Riyadh.

BAHRAIN

Two people were killed in two separate Iranian attacks, with the most recent hitting a residential building in the capital Manama, according to ⁠the interior ministry.

The UAE’s defence ministry said on March 24 that one of its civilian contractors was killed in an Iranian attack on Bahrain. It identified the contractor as a Moroccan national.

FRANCE