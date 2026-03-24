Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi sentenced to life imprisonment by Indian court

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – An Indian court has sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment after convicting her under multiple charges linked to anti-state activities.

According to reports, Andrabi, who heads the Dukhtaran-e-Millat, was found guilty under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act along with sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also handed 30-year prison sentences to her close associates, Fehmeeda Sofi and Naheeda Nasreen.

The case was investigated by India’s National Investigation Agency, which had accused Andrabi of delivering speeches allegedly inciting actions against the state and sought the maximum punishment.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jeet Singh announced the verdict after hearing arguments. Andrabi had been in custody since her arrest in April 2018.

Human rights organisations have criticised the ruling, raising concerns over due process and describing the case as politically motivated. They argue it reflects broader tensions and challenges related to dissent in the region.

Andrabi founded Dukhtaran-e-Millat in 1987 and has long been associated with advocacy related to Kashmiri political rights.