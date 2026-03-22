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Six killed in Qatar helicopter crash due to technical malfunction, ministry says

Six killed in Qatar helicopter crash due to technical malfunction, ministry says
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Summary “A Qatari helicopter had a technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the state,” Qatar’s defence ministry said in a statement posted to X

CAIRO (Reuters/AFP) – Six people were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters while ⁠operations continue to find the last missing person, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

The defence ⁠ministry earlier said the helicopter had crashed ⁠after suffering a technical malfunction during "routine ⁠duty".

“A Qatari helicopter had a technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the state,” Qatar’s defence ministry said in a statement posted to X.

“Searching operation for its crew members and passengers is in progress,” it said.

The interior ministry said that several specialised teams have been deployed.

Qatar has not specified where the helicopter was flying.

While Qatar has been targeted by several strikes since the start of the Middle East war, no connection has been made between this chopper and the conflict triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
 

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