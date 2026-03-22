Iran missile strikes kill six, injure 150 in Israeli towns near nuclear facility

(Web Desk) – Iranian missile strikes on two southern Israeli towns killed six and wounded more than 150 people on Saturday, media reports and medics said, after Israeli air defence systems failed to intercept the projectiles.

The two direct hits tore open the fronts of residential buildings and carved craters into the ground.

First responders said 75 people were injured in the town of Arad, 10 of them seriously, hours after 33 were wounded in nearby Dimona.

BREAKING: Mass casualty incident declared in Arad, Israel after an Iranian missile strike. Buildings destroyed, people trapped under rubble. pic.twitter.com/6htOobyhmY — Pakistan Walli (@pakistanwalli) March 21, 2026

Iranian state TV said the missile attack on Dimona, which houses a nuclear facility, was a “response” to an earlier strike on its own nuclear site at Natanz.

Firefighters said that in “both Dimona and Arad, interceptors were launched that failed to hit the threats, resulting in two direct hits by ballistic missiles with warheads weighing hundreds of kilograms.”

“The air defense systems operated but did not intercept the missile, we will investigate the incident and learn from it,” military spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin wrote on X.

The local fire service said there was “extensive damage” in Arad, with three buildings affected and a blaze sparked in one of them.

DIMONA, HOME TO A NUCLEAR FACILITY

An Iranian missile has hit the Israeli town of Dimona, home to a nuclear facility, in what Iran said was retaliation for strikes on its own nuclear site at Natanz.

Dimona hosts a facility just outside the main town widely believed to possess the Middle East’s sole nuclear arsenal, although Israel has never admitted to possessing nuclear weapons.

Iranian state TV said the attack was a “response” to the earlier strike on Natanz.

After that attack, the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, repeated a “call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident”.

IRAN HAILS DIMONA STRIKE

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Saturday Israel’s failure to intercept missiles over the heavily protected Dimona area shows the conflict has entered a “new stage,” declaring that “the sky of Israel is defenceless” and signalling that pre-planned operations will follow.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said the time had come to implement the next steps of Iran’s strategy, congratulating the Iranian people on the new year.

SAUDI ARABIA EXPELS IRANIAN STAFF

Saudi Arabia on Saturday ordered Iran’s military attaché in Riyadh, his deputy and three other embassy staff to leave within 24 hours, declaring them persona non grata over what it called Tehran’s “flagrant” attacks on the kingdom, Gulf states and other Arab and Muslim countries.

The foreign ministry said continued Iranian strikes on Saudi sovereignty, civilians, economic interests and diplomatic premises violate international law, the Beijing agreement and a recent UN Security Council resolution, vowing to take all necessary measures to protect its territory and people.

G7 CONDEMNS IRAN’S ATTACKS

G7 foreign ministers on Saturday condemned what they called Iran’s “unjustifiable” and “reckless” attacks on civilians and energy infrastructure in Gulf and regional states, vowing support for partners’ security and the protection of vital shipping routes including the Strait of Hormuz.

The joint statement said Iran must halt its ballistic missile program, never obtain a nuclear weapon, and stop destabilizing activities, while reaffirming the right of countries targeted by Tehran or its proxies to defend their territories.

UN’s “CALL FOR MILITARY RESTRAINT

After that attack, the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, repeated a “call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident”.

NETANYAHU VOWS TO KEEP STRIKING

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday Israel will continue hitting its enemies “on all fronts” after what he calls a “very difficult evening,” following the Iranian missile strike on Dimona.

"I strengthen the emergency and rescue forces operating in the field right now, and I call on everyone to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command," he posted on X. "We are determined to continue to strike our enemies on all fronts."