Iran calls for full end to war, not temporary truce

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is seeking not a temporary pause but a complete, comprehensive, and lasting ceasefire.

In an interview with a Japanese channel, Araghchi stated that Iran would welcome any step that leads to a full end to the war.

He added that Tehran is ready to consider any proposal aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire, noting that several countries are currently finding ways to resolve the conflict.

However, he expressed skepticism about the United States’ willingness to halt what he described as aggression.

Araghchi also said Iran is prepared to allow Japanese vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, signaling a potential effort to ease maritime tensions despite the ongoing conflict.

Earlier, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said that there needs to be an "immediate cessation" of what he described as US-Israeli aggression to end the war and wider regional conflict.

Pezeshkian spoke with ⁠India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi by phone earlier in the day.

Pezeshkian told Modi that there should be guarantees to prevent a recurrence of such "aggression" in the future.

He also called on the BRICS bloc of major emerging economies to play an independent role in halting aggression against ⁠Iran.

The Iranian president proposed a regional security framework comprising West Asian countries to ensure peace without foreign interference, according to the country's embassy in India.