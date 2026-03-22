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Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline to open Strait of Hormuz

Trump gives Iran 48-hour deadline to open Strait of Hormuz
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Summary Trump says US will ‘obliterate’ Iran’s power plants if it doesn’t open Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours

(Web Desk) - US President Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping traffic or face the destruction of its energy infrastructure.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

As a reminder, Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil shipping channels, since the US and Israel attacked the country on 28 February.

Bounded to the north by Iran and to the south by Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the waterway - only about 50km (31 miles) wide at its entrance and exit, and about 33km wide at its narrowest point - connects the Gulf with the Arabian Sea.

About 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) usually passes through the strait, with oil coming not only from Iran but other Gulf states such as Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

About 3,000 ships usually sail through the strait each month but this has dramatically decreased recently, with Iran threatening to attack tankers and other ships.

At least 21 vessels have been hit or targeted, or have reported attacks, since the start of the war, according to an AFP news agency tally on 18 March.

Global fuel prices have soared in the wake of the war. Crude oil has risen above $100 a barrel - up almost 70% this year and nearly 50% from a year ago.
 

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