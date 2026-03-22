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Helicopter crashes in Qatar after 'technical malfunction' during routine duty: ministry

Helicopter crashes in Qatar after 'technical malfunction' during routine duty: ministry
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Summary Qatar has not specified where the helicopter was flying or the number of people on board

DOHA (AFP) - Rescuers were searching for the crew and passengers of a Qatari military helicopter that crashed in the Gulf state’s waters after a “technical malfunction”, the government said early Sunday.

“A Qatari helicopter had a technical malfunction during a routine duty, which led to its crash in the regional waters of the state,” Qatar’s defence ministry said in a statement posted to X.

“Searching operation for its crew members and passengers is in progress,” it said.

The interior ministry said that several specialised teams have been deployed.

Qatar has not specified where the helicopter was flying or the number of people on board.

While Qatar has been targeted by several strikes since the start of the Middle East war, no connection has been made between this chopper and the conflict triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
 

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