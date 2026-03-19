Pentagon seeks $200 billion in additional funding for the Iran war, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) - The Pentagon is seeking $200 billion in additional funds for the Iran war, a senior administration official says. It’s an extraordinarily high number and comes on top of extra funding the Defense Department already received last year in Trump’s big tax cuts bill.

Iran hit a Saudi refinery on the Red Sea and set Qatari liquefied natural gas facilities and two Kuwaiti oil refineries ablaze, sending international oil and gas prices soaring. Brent crude oil is up more than 60% since the start of the war.

US President Donald Trump pledged the U.S. would “massively blow up the entirety” of the world’s largest gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again. Trump made his threat against Iran’s South Pars natural gas field after Iranian missiles hit Qatar Wednesday, following an Israeli attack on the same field.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said at least four people were killed in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Awa as Iran fired missiles toward Israel. At least 13 others were injured.

More than 1,300 people in Iran have been killed during the war.

Israeli strikes have displaced more than 1 million Lebanese, according to the Lebanese government, which says over 1,000 people have been killed. In Israel, 15 people have been killed by Iranian missile fire. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed.