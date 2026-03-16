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Deadly drone and rocket attacks hit Baghdad, Dubai, and Kuwait Airports

Deadly drone and rocket attacks hit Baghdad, Dubai, and Kuwait Airports
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Summary Drone and rocket attacks hit Baghdad, Dubai, and Kuwait airports, killing 10 U.S. soldiers; Gulf countries face rising drone threats, with several attacks intercepted.

BAGHDAD (Web Desk) - Iraqi resistance forces launched drone and rocket attacks near Baghdad International Airport’s Victoria Base, reportedly killing 10 U.S. soldiers. The attack sparked a fire, with initial reports of five others injured. The group had also released footage of a drone strike on Victoria Base the previous day.

Meanwhile, a new wave of drone attacks has hit Gulf countries, including Dubai and Kuwait International Airports.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense reported radar damage at the airport; no casualties were reported, and five drones were destroyed.

An Italian military base in Kuwait was also targeted, without causing any damage. Media sources stated that in Baghdad, the attacks also targeted a U.S. diplomatic center.

In Dubai, a drone strike hit an oil tanker at Dubai International Airport, causing a fire but no casualties.

Flight operations were temporarily suspended.

The UAE Ministry of Defense stated that on Sunday, four ballistic missiles and six drones were intercepted.

Since February 28, authorities have successfully stopped 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,600 drones.

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