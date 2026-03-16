Fire erupts near Dubai Airport after drone attack, flights temporarily halted

Summary A drone attack near Dubai International Airport triggered a fire, leading authorities to temporarily halt incoming flights while emergency teams work to control the blaze, no casualties reported.

DUBAI (Web Desk) - A fire broke out near Dubai International Airport following a drone attack, creating an emergency situation and prompting a temporary suspension of flight landings.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the incident involved a tanker catching fire near the airport after the drone attack.

Emergency services immediately launched operations to control the blaze.

Officials stated that firefighting efforts are ongoing and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

However, as a precaution, incoming flights to the airport have been temporarily suspended.