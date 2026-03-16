Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Fire erupts near Dubai Airport after drone attack, flights temporarily halted

Fire erupts near Dubai Airport after drone attack, flights temporarily halted
Updated on

Summary A drone attack near Dubai International Airport triggered a fire, leading authorities to temporarily halt incoming flights while emergency teams work to control the blaze, no casualties reported.

DUBAI (Web Desk) - A fire broke out near Dubai International Airport following a drone attack, creating an emergency situation and prompting a temporary suspension of flight landings.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the incident involved a tanker catching fire near the airport after the drone attack.

Emergency services immediately launched operations to control the blaze.

Officials stated that firefighting efforts are ongoing and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far.

However, as a precaution, incoming flights to the airport have been temporarily suspended.

Browse Topics
International

Related News

Trump demands others help secure Strait of Hormuz, Japan and Australia say no plans to send ships
Netanyahu posts video in response to Iran rumours that he is dead
Israel says thousands of targets left as Iran warns others to avoid war
Trump says 'we're talking' to Iran but it's not 'ready' for deal to end war
Featured

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression

Lahore weather becomes cooler after early morning rain

PSX starts week in the red as investor cautious amid Middle East tensions

Hospital officials say Israeli strikes killed 12 in Gaza, including 2 children and a pregnant woman

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre