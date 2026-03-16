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At least 10 patients killed in hospital fire in India's Odisha

At least 10 patients killed in hospital fire in India's Odisha
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Summary Five people were critically wounded, but it was not clear if it was from the fire or earlier injuries

BHUBANESWAR (Reuters) – At least 10 people were killed in a fire that broke out ‌in the trauma care unit of a hospital in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Monday, officials said.

Five people were critically wounded, but it was not clear if it was from the fire or earlier injuries.

The fire was likely to have been caused by a short circuit in the trauma centre in the early hours of Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ‌told reporters after visiting the hospital.

At least 23 patients were under treatment in the intensive care unit and 10 of them died while being shifted to a safer area away from the fire.

"Medical staff and security personnel risked their lives in rescuing the patients; during this, they too sustained injuries, and they too are under treatment," Majhi said.

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