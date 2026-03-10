Shots fired at US consulate in Toronto, Ottawa says incident unacceptable

Summary On Sunday, an improvised device exploded in Norway at the US embassy in Oslo

TORONTO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Shots were fired at the US consulate in Toronto early on Tuesday but no one was injured, police said, in what Canada's public safety minister described as an unacceptable incident.

Toronto police said on X they responded to reports of shots at 5:29 am (0929 GMT) and found evidence ⁠of a discharged firearm. In another post, police said they had no information on a potential suspect.

"The shooting ... is absolutely unacceptable. Canada will never tolerate intimidation and violence of any kind, including towards our American friends in Canada," Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in a post on X.

In a statement, the State Department said it was aware ⁠of the incident and was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with local law enforcement.

Separately, on Sunday, an improvised device exploded in Norway at the US embassy in Oslo, and police were ⁠still searching for a suspect, with a possible link to the Iran war among the lines of inquiry.

In New York City, ⁠two men have been charged with terrorism after throwing a homemade bomb at anti-Islam protesters over the weekend.