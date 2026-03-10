Kim Jong Un warns US and Israel over Iran conflict

Summary North Korea’s Kim Jong Un criticised US and Israeli strikes on Iran, warning his country does not seek war but will not avoid it if conflict arises.

PYONGYANG (Dunya News) - Kim Jong Un has broken his silence over rising tensions in the Middle East, issuing a strong warning to Western countries, particularly the United States.

According to North Korean state media, the leader commented publicly for the first time on the escalating conflict involving Iran, stating that his country does not seek war but has no intention of avoiding it if necessary.

Speaking at a gathering of military personnel and officials, Kim criticised Western nations and highlighted his country’s military strength. He described recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran as “shameful and illegal aggression.”

Kim said such actions represent a clear violation of any country’s regional sovereignty and national security.

Analysts believe North Korea may use the Middle East crisis to justify its nuclear programme. Kim also claimed the world operates on a “gangster-style logic,” where only nations with overwhelming power can ensure their security.