Ramazan: Thousands observe itikaf at Harmain Sharifain

Summary Thousands observe itikaf at Grand Mosque and Prophet’s mosque as last ashra of Ramazan begins

MAKKAH (Web Desk) – Thousands of worshippers have begun observing the Sunnah practice of Itikaf at the holy mosques as the last Ashra of Ramazan begins.

Authorities said the formal Itikaf arrangements started on the 20th fast of Ramazan, with more than 15,000 people already registered in advance.

Special arrangements have been made for worshippers at the Masjid al-Haram and the Masjid Nabawi, where devotees are spending their time in prayers, and remembrance of God while seeking the blessings of Laylat ul Qadr.

Meanwhile, an unusually large number of visitors has been observed at both holy mosques amid tensions in the Middle East and the cancellation of some international flights.

During the final ten days of Ramazan, Muslims from around the world travel to these sacred sites to observe Itikaf and devote themselves to worship in pursuit of divine blessings.