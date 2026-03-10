Russia is the only winner of Middle East war, EU's Costa says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Russia has so far been the only winner from the war in the Middle East as energy prices soar and ‌attention for its war against Ukraine has faded, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

"It gains new resources to finance its war against Ukraine as energy prices rise. It profits from the diversion of military capabilities that could otherwise have been sent to support Ukraine. And it benefits from reduced attention to the Ukrainian front ‌as the conflict in the Middle East takes centre stage."

Costa stressed the need for the EU to protect the international rules-based order, which he said was now being challenged by the United States, and for all parties in the Middle East to return to the negotiating table.

"Freedom and human rights cannot be achieved through bombs. Only international law upholds them," he said.

"We must avoid further escalation. ​Such a path threatens the Middle East, Europe, and beyond."