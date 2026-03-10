Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Sri Lanka says second Iranian ship nine nautical miles off its coast

World

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – A second ‌Iranian ship is currently nine nautical miles from Sri Lanka’s coast, a spokesperson for Sri Lanka’s cabinet said ‌on Tuesday, adding that it would eventually be moved.

On March 4, a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, killing dozens of sailors.

Sri Lanka's deputy foreign minister identified the warship as the frigate IRIS Dena, and said it was heading back to Iran from an eastern Indian port.

The Iranian vessel had taken part in a naval exercise organised by India in the Bay of Bengal from February 18 to 25, according to the drill's website.

 

