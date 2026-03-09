At least 14 dead after migrant boat crashes into coast guard vessel off southern Turkey

The coast guard said the high-speed boat was detected early on Monday off the coast of the Finike district of Antalya and that it tried to flee from the coast ‌guard ⁠despite repeated warnings to stop

ANKARA (Reuters) – At least 14 people were killed when ​an inflatable boat carrying migrants ‌crashed into a Turkish coast guard vessel off Turkey's southern ​province of Antalya on ​Monday, the coast guard said in a statement.

The coast guard said the high-speed boat was detected early on Monday off the coast of the Finike district of Antalya and that it tried to flee from the coast ‌guard ⁠despite repeated warnings to stop. It later collided with a coast guard vessel, the statement added.

It said six migrants and one Turkish national were rescued, but that 14 were found dead and 15 others were caught after continuing in their boat until they reached land.