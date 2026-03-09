Allowing Iranian ship to dock was right thing to do, Indian foreign minister says

One ‌of the three ships docked at India's southern port of Kochi on March 4 and its crew was at Indian naval facilities, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told parliament on Monday

(Reuters) – Iran had sought India's permission for three of ‌its ships to dock at its ports, which was granted on March 1, India’s foreign minister said on Monday, adding that the government believed that it was the "right thing to do".

One ‌of the three ships docked at India's southern port of Kochi on March 4 and its crew was at Indian naval facilities, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told parliament on Monday.

A US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, killing dozens of sailors.

Sri Lanka's deputy foreign minister identified the warship as the frigate IRIS Dena, and said it was heading back to Iran from an eastern Indian port.

The website of the 'Milan' biennial multilateral naval exercise organised by India listed the 'IRINS Dena' as having taken part in the drill, which was held in the Bay of Bengal off India's eastern coast.

IRIS – or Islamic Republic of Iran Ship – is the more commonly used prefix for Iranian naval vessels, while IRINS – or Islamic Republic of Iran Naval Ship – is sometimes used.

“Indian Navy welcomes IRIS Dena, of the Iranian Navy, on her arrival at #Visakhapatnam ... reflecting long-standing cultural links between the two ​nations,” the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy said in a post on X ​on February 17 along with pictures of the warship and some of its officers.

An Indian Navy spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment after the Dena was sunk.