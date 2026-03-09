Bahrain oil company declares force majeure after Iranian attack on refinery

The company confirmed that its operations had been disrupted by the ongoing regional conflict in the Middle East, as well as the recent attack on its refinery, but assured to fulfill local demand

DUBAI (Agencies) – Bahrain’s national oil company announced on Monday that it had declared force majeure for its shipments following an Iranian assault that set its refinery on fire.

The declaration, reported by the Bahrain News Agency, cited the legal term force majeure, which releases a company from fulfilling its contractual commitments due to unforeseen circumstances.

The company confirmed that its operations had been disrupted by the ongoing regional conflict in the Middle East, as well as the recent attack on its refinery. However, it reassured that local demand for oil would continue to be fulfilled.

The strike targeted Bahrain’s extensive Al-Ma'ameer oil facility, resulting in a fire and significant material damage, according to state media. This attack is the latest in a series of assaults on energy infrastructure in the Gulf region.

In a post on X, Bahrain News Agency reported, “A fire broke out due to Iranian aggression on a facility in Al-Ma'ameer. While material damage was sustained, no casualties were reported, and emergency services are actively working to extinguish the fire.”

The incident is part of ongoing tensions in the region, where Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz has effectively disrupted tanker traffic in the critical waterway, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

Following the attack, Brent crude prices surged to over $114 per barrel on Monday, reflecting a nearly 60% increase since the initial strikes by Israel and the US on Iran.