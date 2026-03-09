China opposes any attempt to target Iran's new supreme leader

China opposes any attempt to target Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, calling the appointment Iran’s internal decision and urging respect for the country’s sovereignty

BEIJING (Web Desk) - China has opposed any attempt to target Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, emphasizing respect for the country’s sovereignty and internal decisions.

Reacting to the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China said the decision was an internal constitutional matter of Iran.

The spokesperson added that China opposes interference in the internal affairs of other countries under any pretext and stressed that Iran’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity must be respected.

Meanwhile, a close ally of Donald Trump and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham warned Iran’s newly selected Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Israel has also issued a warning, stating that it would continue to target any successor of Ayatollah Khamenei.

It is worth noting that 56-year-old Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei was nominated as Iran’s Supreme Leader by the 88-member Assembly of Experts.

A religious institution confirmed that Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed and introduced as the third leader of Iran’s current system based on the decisive vote of the Assembly’s respected representatives.