Trump says Iran will be 'hit very hard' on Saturday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said that Iran would be "hit very hard" on Saturday and that he was considering widening the areas and groups of people ⁠being targeted.

"Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran's bad behavior, are areas and groups of ⁠people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time" Trump said ⁠in a post on Truth Social.

He also noted that Iran had apologised ⁠to its neighbours for its strikes against them, ⁠which he cast as a surrender.

Earlier, President Trump said that there would be no deal struck with Iran except "unconditional surrender," a week after ⁠launching war with Israel against Tehran.

"After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly ⁠to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction," Trump said in a social media ⁠post, adding that they would work to boost Iran's economy.

Trump added that it would be a "waste of time" currently to consider sending US ground troops into Iran, dismissing the Iranian foreign minister's warning that such a move would spell disaster for invaders.

"It's a waste of time. They've lost everything. They've lost their navy. They've lost everything they can lose," he told NBC by telephone, adding that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's earlier remark that Iran was ready for a US or Israeli ground invasion was a "wasted comment."