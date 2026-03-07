Thousands of Americans evacuated from Middle East on charter flights, State Department says

The State Department said it was boosting charter flight ⁠and ground transport operations in the region as ⁠security conditions allow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has completed over a dozen charter flights and evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East since last ⁠week, the US State Department said on Saturday.

The Trump administration has faced criticism over its planning and initial assistance to US citizens trying to leave the region since US and ⁠Israeli strikes on Iran began last Saturday, with the Iranians responding with attacks on neighboring countries, ⁠sparking airspace closures.

The State Department said it was boosting charter flight ⁠and ground transport operations in the region as ⁠security conditions allow.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that there would be no deal struck with Iran except ‘unconditional surrender’.

Emptier than usual scenes from Dubai airport

"After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly ⁠to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction," Trump said in a social media ⁠post, adding that they would work to boost Iran's economy.

Trump told ⁠Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be ⁠involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.

Trump added that it would be a "waste of time" currently to consider sending US ground troops into Iran, dismissing the Iranian foreign minister's warning that such a move would spell disaster for invaders.

"It's a waste of time. They've lost everything. They've lost their navy. They've lost everything they can lose," he told NBC by telephone, adding that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's earlier remark that Iran was ready for a US or Israeli ground invasion was a "wasted comment."