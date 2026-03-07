UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits hospital to check victims of attacks

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) - UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited a hospital where he met individuals of different nationalities who were injured in recent attacks.

According to an official statement, the President inquired about the patients’ health and expressed his best wishes for their speedy recovery. The visit aimed to assess the condition of the injured, review the progress of their treatment, and oversee the medical care being provided.

Officials said the victims were wounded in attacks that targeted the territory of the state. During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke with the injured and their families, including Emirati, Pakistani, Indian, Iranian, and Sudanese nationals.

He reassured them, saying they were among their own people and that their safety, as well as the safety of everyone living in the United Arab Emirates, remains a responsibility and top priority for the leadership.

The President also praised the dedication of medical staff, noting that such moments reflect the unity, solidarity, and cooperation within Emirati society. The injured individuals and their families thanked the President for the visit and appreciated the care and attention extended by the Emirati leadership to residents of the country.



