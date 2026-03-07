Russia hits Ukraine with drones, missiles, kills at least seven in Kharkiv

Russia launched 480 drones and 29 missiles on Ukraine, killing seven people including two children in Kharkiv, as Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies for more support.

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles ​at Ukraine overnight on Saturday, killing at least ‌seven people, including two children, in the northeast city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that ​Russia launched 480 drones and 29 missiles ​targeting the energy sector and railway infrastructure across ⁠the country.

"There should be a response from partners ​to these savage strikes against life," Zelenskiy said on ​the Telegram app.

"Russia has not abandoned its attempts to destroy Ukraine's residential and critical infrastructure, and therefore support should continue," ​Zelenskiy said, urging partners to continue air defence ​and weapons supplies.

Oleh Syniehubov, Kharkiv regional governor, said that seven ‌people, ⁠including two children, were killed after a Russian ballistic missile slammed into a five-storey residential building.

Rescue workers continue to work on the site, clearing the rubble, ​he said.

In ​Kharkiv, seven ⁠residential apartment houses, commercial and administrative buildings, electricity distribution lines, and cars were ​damaged by the Russian attacks, Syniehubov said.

Ukrainian ​officials ⁠said that Russia attacked four railway stations and other railway infrastructure in central Ukraine and port infrastructure in ⁠the ​southern Odesa region, setting on ​fire containers with vegetable oil and damaging a grain warehouse.