Hezbollah says fighters clash with Israeli troops on Lebanon-Syria border

BEIRUT (Web Desk) - Lebanese official media reported that clashes had erupted as Israeli forces attempted a landing operation along the Lebanon-Syria border, with Hezbollah saying its fighters were involved.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has launched numerous strikes and sent ground troops into Lebanon since Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on Monday to avenge the assassination of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said that “clashes are taking place on the eastern mountain range along the Lebanese-Syrian border… to repel Israeli landing attempts.”

It gave the location as Nabi Sheet, in the eastern Baalbek district where Hezbollah holds sway.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters had “observed the infiltration of four Israeli enemy army helicopters from the Syrian direction”.

After landing, advancing troops “were engaged by a group” of Hezbollah fighters as they reached the Nabi Sheet cemetery, Hezbollah said, noting the use of light and medium weapons.

“The clash escalated after the enemy force was exposed,” it added, saying the Israeli troops launched intense strikes and began to evacuate.

A separate statement said Hezbollah fighters had fired rockets as the Israeli forces withdrew.

Footage shared on social media showed waves of gunfire in the air.

Nabi Sheet was the target of at least 13 Israeli air strikes on Friday, according to the NNA, with the Lebanese health ministry reporting at least nine people killed.

