US, Israel launch fresh strikes on Iran as Middle East war enters day eight

US and Israel launch fresh strikes on Iran as war enters day eight. Explosions hit Tehran and Tel Aviv while Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel and Iran targets US carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - As the war in the Middle East entered its eighth day, the United States and Israel launched fresh strikes on Iran, with explosions reported at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, while Washington claimed that 43 Iranian aircraft had been destroyed. Israeli bombardment in Lebanon also continued.

According to Gulf media, a powerful explosion was heard in western Tehran.

Several buildings were destroyed near Azadi Tower following bombardment, while thick clouds of smoke were seen rising from the area and visible from miles away.

US and Israeli forces also targeted Mehrabad Airport.

The death toll in Iran from Israeli and American strikes has reached 1,332, including 198 women and eight members of the medical staff. Iran also claimed it destroyed the radar of the THAAD defense system in Jordan.

In Lebanon, three personnel of the United Nations peacekeeping force were injured in an Israeli attack in the city of Al-Qozah. The United Nations condemned the attack, stating that targeting peacekeeping forces is unacceptable.

Eight Israeli Soldiers Injured Including Finance Minister’s Son

In response to Israeli attacks on Beirut, Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets from Lebanon toward Israel.

According to Israeli media, several rockets fired by Hezbollah bypassed Israel’s air defense system and landed close to a military camp in northern Israel. Eight Israeli soldiers were seriously injured in the attacks, including the son of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Explosions Reported in Tel Aviv

Meanwhile, Iran also carried out fresh missile strikes on Israel. Following the attacks, several explosions were heard in Tel Aviv, Israel’s commercial hub.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced the start of the 23rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting key sites in occupied Palestinian territories using missiles and drones.

Iranian Navy Targets US Carrier

In a separate action, the Iranian Navy announced it had fired a shore-to-sea missile toward the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln deployed at sea.

According to the US Central Command, 43 Iranian warplanes have so far been damaged or destroyed and more than 3,000 targets inside Iran have been struck.

Senior Iranian Figure Killed in Israeli Strike

The Israeli military claimed it had successfully targeted Asghar Hejazi, a close aide to Iran’s Supreme Leader, in an airstrike in Tehran.

Hejazi served as Chief of Staff in the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and was considered one of his closest and most influential associates.

US Central Command Releases Weekly War Report

The US Central Command released details of the first week of the conflict, stating that the operation began on February 28, 2026, at 1:15 pm, using American air, naval and drone capabilities.

The report stated that B-2 stealth bombers and B-1 bombers were used in the operation, while F-15, F-16, F-18 and F-22 fighter jets participated. F-35 stealth fighters were also involved during operations inside Iran, along with A-10 attack aircraft and electronic warfare planes.

It further stated that Patriot and THAAD missile defense systems were deployed. MQ-9 Reaper and other drones also took part, while P-8 maritime patrol aircraft and RC-135 reconnaissance planes were used.

The report added that US naval fleets and guided-missile destroyers were also part of the operation, along with nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. US cargo planes C-17 and C-130 supported the mission, while aerial refueling tankers provided assistance to fighter jets.

IRGC Challenges US Over Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps challenged US President Donald Trump to deploy naval ships in the Strait of Hormuz to protect oil tankers if he had the courage.

Iran’s military also said the Strait of Hormuz remains open, but warned that any US or Israeli vessel attempting to pass through could be targeted.

Trump Demands Iran’s Unconditional Surrender

US President Donald Trump stated that there would be no agreement with Tehran and said the United States and its allies would help Iran once an acceptable leadership emerges.

He also declared that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the Supreme Leader, was unacceptable.

President Trump also ruled out the possibility of deploying ground troops in Iran, stating that the aim was to destroy Iran’s missile and defense capabilities.

He claimed Iran had called for a deal but the US rejected it, saying it was too late, and added that Cuba could be the next target after Iran.