Iran dares US to escort tankers through Hormuz

The US navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz ⁠if necessary, Trump said.

TEHRAN (Reuters) -A spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards challenged US President Donald Trump to deploy US naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

The US navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz ⁠if necessary, Trump said on Tuesday.

The conflict in the Middle East has halted shipping and energy exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Guards spokesperson Alimohammad Naini said: “Iran strongly welcomes the escort of oil tankers and that US forces will be there for the crossing of the Strait ⁠of Hormuz. And we are, by the way, awaiting their presence,” according to the state media.

“We recommend that, before making any decision, the Americans remember ⁠the fire on the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted,” ⁠Naini said.

At least nine vessels have been attacked since the US and Israel first began ⁠strikes on Iran on Saturday and the Guards ordered ships not to cross the strategic waterway.

