Blasts heard in Dubai, Manama: AFP correspondents

World

Two blasts were heard in Dubai and one in Manama, where a warning siren sounded.

ABU DHABI (AFP) - AFP journalists heard explosions in Dubai and Bahrain’s capital Manama on Saturday, one week into Iran’s retaliatory attacks on targets around the Gulf.

Two blasts were heard in Dubai and one in Manama, where a warning siren sounded.

“Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” Bahrain’s interior ministry posted on X.
 

