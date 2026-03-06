Swiss expect to purchase 30 F-35 jets after cost increases

The ⁠Swiss government had announced that the US was delaying delivery of Patriot air defence systems in order to support Ukraine

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland now expects to purchase around 30 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, six fewer than initially projected, because of cost increases in the order, the government said on Friday.

In December, Switzerland said it would no longer buy 36 ⁠of the jets as planned, and Defence Minister Martin Pfister said rising costs meant the government was requesting an additional credit worth 394 million Swiss francs ($505 million) from parliament .

With that credit, Switzerland now expected to be able to buy around 30 F-35A jets, Pfister told a news conference.

Swiss to reduce F-35 fighter jet order from US as costs rise

The ⁠Swiss government last year announced that the United States was delaying delivery of Patriot air defence systems to Switzerland in order to support Ukraine.

Pfister ⁠said on Friday he expected that delay to be around four to five years.

As a result, the government ⁠is considering acquiring a second air defence system, Pfister said.

Preference would be given ⁠to a system made in Europe, the government said.