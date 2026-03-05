Iftar Time Ramadan 20
India's Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet goes missing after takeoff from Assam

India's Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet goes missing after takeoff from Assam

World

The Indian air force confirmed that a search and rescue operation has been launched to locate the aircraft and its crew.

 NEW DELHI (Dunya News) - A fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force has gone missing after taking off from the northeastern state of Assam, prompting a search and rescue operation.

According to a statement issued by the air force on the social media platform X (Twitter), the Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft departed from the city of Jorhat but failed to return at the scheduled time.

Officials said the last contact with the aircraft was established at 7:42 pm, after which communication with the jet was lost. Authorities are currently gathering further details to determine the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

The Su-30MKI is a twin-engine multirole fighter aircraft developed by Russia’s Sukhoi design bureau. It is equipped with a combination of Indian, French, and Israeli avionics and weapons systems, making it one of the most advanced aircraft in India’s fleet.

The fighter jet was inducted into the Indian Air Force in the early 2000s and is widely regarded as one of the force’s most powerful frontline combat aircraft.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how many crew members were onboard the aircraft at the time of the incident.

