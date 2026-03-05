Over 1,230 killed as US and Israel attacks on Iran escalate regional conflict

Regional conflict intensifies as reported death toll from US and Israel attacks on Iran rises to 1,230, with casualties also reported across Lebanon, Gulf states, and Iraq.

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – The death toll from attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel has reportedly risen to 1,230, according to Arab media reports, as the conflict continues to expand across the region.

Reports indicate that a large number of those killed were schoolgirls from a school in Minab, making them among the most tragic victims of the recent escalation. Meanwhile, retaliatory strikes carried out by Iran and Hezbollah have resulted in the deaths of 11 people in Israel.

In response to the attacks, Iranian counterstrikes also reportedly killed six American soldiers, marking a significant development in the widening confrontation.

The violence has also spread to several other countries in the region. According to the reports, ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon have resulted in 77 deaths. In Kuwait, four people, including two soldiers, were killed amid the escalating hostilities.

Elsewhere, one person died in Bahrain following an Iranian attack, while another fatality was reported in Oman after an Iranian projectile strike.

The conflict has also impacted United Arab Emirates, where three deaths were reported during the latest wave of regional tensions.

In Qatar, Iranian attacks and subsequent rescue operations left 16 people injured. Meanwhile, two deaths were also recorded in Iraq amid the intensifying crisis.

The latest developments highlight the rapidly expanding scope of the conflict, with multiple countries across the Middle East experiencing casualties as military exchanges continue between regional and international actors.