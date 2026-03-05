China orders refineries to halt fuel exports amid Middle East tensions

China has ordered major refineries to halt diesel and petrol exports and prioritize domestic supply amid fears that Middle East tensions could disrupt global crude oil shipments.

According to reports cited by American media outlets, Chinese authorities directed refineries across the country to focus on meeting domestic energy demand. The decision comes as concerns rise over possible disruptions in crude oil supplies linked to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Officials reportedly fear that instability in the region could interrupt the flow of crude oil shipments, prompting the government to take precautionary measures to secure adequate fuel reserves within the country.

Despite the move, China is not considered among the major exporters of fuel supplies to the region. However, the decision reflects growing caution among governments as global energy markets react to geopolitical developments.

Reports also indicate that several other Asian countries have taken similar steps in response to the evolving situation. Nations including Japan, Indonesia, and India have reportedly reduced refinery output and temporarily suspended certain fuel export activities to stabilize domestic supply.

Energy analysts believe these precautionary measures highlight increasing concerns among Asian economies about the potential impact of Middle East instability on global fuel availability and prices.

Authorities in China are expected to continue monitoring developments in international energy markets while ensuring sufficient supplies for domestic consumption.