Iran denies involvement in drone attack in Azerbaijan

Iran denies involvement in a drone attack in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggesting Israel may be responsible to damage regional relations.

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has assured his Azerbaijani counterpart during a phone call that Iran was not involved in the recent drone attack reported in the Nakhchivan region of Azerbaijan.

According to reports, Araghchi clarified during the conversation that Iran’s armed forces are conducting the necessary investigations and assessments regarding the incident. He stressed that claims suggesting any projectile had been launched from Iranian territory toward Azerbaijan were incorrect.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Tehran values its relations with neighboring countries and would not take actions that could undermine regional stability or harm its ties with Azerbaijan.

Foreign media reported that Araghchi also pointed to the possible role of Israel in such incidents. He suggested that such attacks may be carried out to influence public opinion and damage Iran’s relations with its neighboring states.

The statement came amid heightened regional tensions following recent security developments in the wider Middle East. Iranian officials reiterated that the country remains committed to maintaining constructive relations with neighboring nations and supports transparent investigations into incidents that could threaten regional peace.