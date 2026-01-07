Russian envoy Rodion Miroshnik said Ukrainian attacks in December killed 60 civilians and injured 311, despite ongoing peace initiatives and calls for negotiations.

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghuman) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for crimes in Kyiv, Rodion Miroshnik, said that Ukrainian armed forces’ actions in December 2025 resulted in the deaths of nearly 60 civilians and injuries to 311 others, including 11 minors, in Russian regions.

In a statement posted on his Telegram channel, Miroshnik said at least 367 civilians were affected in December, marking an increase compared to November, when 300 people were injured and 38 killed.

The ambassador stressed that the rise in Ukrainian attacks came at a time when US President Donald Trump was putting forward peace initiatives and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was repeatedly expressing willingness for peace.

During December, Ukrainian armed forces allegedly fired at least 14,900 rounds of ammunition at Russian civilian targets. The heaviest shelling and drone attacks were reported in the Kherson, Belgorod, Kursk, and Bryansk regions.