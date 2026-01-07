Britain, France announce to deploy troops in Ukraine after peace agreement

The announcement was made by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a meeting of Ukraine’s allied countries in Paris

PARIS (Web Desk) - Britain and France have announced that they would deploy their troops in Ukraine if a peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine.

According to PM Starmer, the UK and France have signed a declaration of intent under which military hubs will be established at various locations in Ukraine.

He said the purpose of these hubs would be to deter any potential future Russian aggression and ensure Ukraine’s security.

French President Emmanuel Macron later said the plan could involve the deployment of thousands of troops.

He added that European countries want to provide Ukraine with strong and credible security guarantees to help establish lasting peace in the region after the war.

Allied countries attending the meeting also agreed that the United States would play a central role in monitoring any potential ceasefire or peace agreement.

However, no final decision has yet been made regarding the future of the Ukrainian territories currently under Russian control.

It is worth noting that Russia currently occupies nearly 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which is still ongoing.

Russia has already warned that the presence of any foreign troops in Ukraine would be considered a “legitimate target.”

However, the Russian government has not yet issued an official response to the latest announcements made in Paris.