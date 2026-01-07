Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas across Russia as President Putin addresses nation

Special prayers, religious services and all-night vigils were held at churches across the country

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghuman) - Orthodox Christians across Russia on January 7 celebrated the sacred festival of Christmas, marking the birth of Prophet Jesus, with deep devotion, spiritual enthusiasm and religious reverence.

On the occasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended Christmas greetings to the Russian people and Christians around the world.

In his message, he said the holy day of Christmas conveys a message of love, goodwill and compassion, while strengthening people’s connection with spiritual values.

President Putin said the great religious festival lights the hearts of millions with hope, brotherhood and kindness, and serves as a reminder of spiritual traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation for centuries.

Praising the role of the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian denominations, the president said these institutions play a key role in promoting social harmony, preserving historical and cultural heritage, and nurturing moral and patriotic values among the younger generation.

He added that religious institutions are not only at the forefront of welfare and charitable activities, but are also providing assistance to the needy, people with disabilities, and soldiers and veterans involved in the special military operation.

According to him, religious organisations are also playing a significant role in promoting interfaith and interethnic harmony in Russia.

According to the Kremlin, President Putin attended the overnight Orthodox Christmas service at the Church of the Great Martyr Saint George the Victorious in the Moscow region this year.

After the service, he met with citizens present at the church and exchanged Christmas greetings.

Churches across the country were beautifully decorated, while strict security measures were put in place.

Russians exchanged greetings, lit candles and offered prayers for peace, stability and prosperity.

Under Orthodox Christian tradition, Christmas in Russia is celebrated on January 7 according to the Julian calendar, which is 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar.