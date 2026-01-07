Russia expresses solidarity with Venezuela, welcomes Delcy Rodríguez as interim president

The foreign ministry stressed that Venezuela has the full right to determine its own destiny without any external interference

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghuman) - Russia has expressed full solidarity with its long-time ally Venezuela and welcomed the appointment of Delcy Rodríguez as interim president, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Rodríguez, who has served as Venezuela’s vice president since 2018, was sworn in as interim president on Monday.

The move, it said, demonstrates Caracas’ commitment to safeguarding federal unity and preventing a constitutional crisis.

Moscow reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the Venezuelan people and government, adding that it stands ready to provide all possible assistance.

The foreign ministry stressed that Venezuela has the full right to determine its own destiny without any external interference, and underscored that Latin America and the Caribbean should remain a zone of peace.

Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the appointment of Rodríguez as interim president.

Former president Nicolás Maduro and his wife were reportedly abducted by the US military and transported to New York aboard a warship, where both have been charged with drug trafficking.

The couple has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, described the US action as “international piracy,” saying it was aimed at gaining unlimited control over Venezuela’s natural resources.

China and several other BRICS and Global South countries have also condemned the US actions.