Russia condemns US armed aggression against Venezuela

Russia strongly condemned US armed action against Venezuela, calling it unjustified aggression, urging dialogue, respect for sovereignty, and warning against further escalation in Latin America.

MOSCOW (Shahid Ghuman) - Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern and strongly condemned the armed action carried out by the United States against Venezuela.

In an official statement issued from Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the US action amounts to open armed aggression and lacks any acceptable justification. The statement said the arguments presented by Washington are unacceptable, stressing that ideological hostility has been given priority over pragmatic and diplomatic thinking.

According to the ministry, instead of building relations based on trust and predictability, the path of using force was chosen. Russia emphasised that under the current circumstances, the most important task is to prevent further escalation and focus on dialogue and diplomatic means to resolve the situation.

The statement said parties with differences should seek solutions through dialogue rather than force, adding that Russia is ready to cooperate in such efforts. Moscow also underlined Venezuela’s right to determine its own future without any external, especially military, interference.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated that Latin America should remain a zone of peace in line with the 2014 declaration, and that Venezuela’s sovereignty and national interests must be respected. Russia expressed full solidarity with the people of Venezuela and said it would continue supporting the Bolivarian leadership’s policy aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and security.

The ministry confirmed that the Russian embassy in Caracas remains in constant contact with Venezuelan authorities and continues to function normally despite the current situation.